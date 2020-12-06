COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Dec. 6

Charlottetown's Santa Tour continues Sunday 5:30 p.m. in the city centre — north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue and south of Capital Drive.

Santa has set up at some malls on P.E.I., but with COVID-19 health measures in place.

Dec. 6 is the day Canada honours the women who died in the Montreal Massacre at l'Ecole Polytechnique in 1989. This year's ceremony on P.E.I. can be viewed online. Information is available on the P.E.I. Status of Women website.

A former Islander now living in Alberta has shared her experience about getting COVID-19.Three new cases of COVID-19 and several exposure sites were reported Saturday.

The A&W on University Avenue in Charlottetown is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Shane Ross/CBC)

P.E.I. has eight active cases. There have been 76 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

The other Atlantic Provinces also reported new cases Saturday. New Brunswick reported two new cases and 15 recoveries, reducing its number of active cases to 98.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases, with 95 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases, with 26 active.

Also in the news

Island comedian Sandy Gillis shared how keeping people laughing has been keeping up his own spirits during the pandemic.

P.E.I. will not rejoin the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21.

An annual free Christmas dinner in Souris has received the green light from public health to do a takeout version Dec. 25.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

