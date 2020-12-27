COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Dec. 27

P.E.I. hasn't reported any new cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Thursday.

Three new cases were announced Christmas Eve that were all related to travel outside the Atlantic region, and all involving people who have been self-isolating.

Passengers on three Air Canada flights are being advised to monitor for symptoms and report for a test if any appear.

The annual polar bear dip in Charlottetown has been cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Co-organizer Cheryl Paynter said it would not be possible to adhere to distancing guidelines.

A CBC investigation on how different provinces reacted to COVID-19 cases has found that all four Atlantic provinces avoided major outbreaks by remaining vigilant with their restrictions.

A Summerside couple is brightening up the darker-than-usual holiday season for the seniors across the street through a Christmas light display that's been supplemented by donors.

After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the former Smith Lodge building in downtown Charlottetown is finally set to open its transitional housing beds.

An Island teacher reflects upon the "enormous responsibility" of keeping students safe during the pandemic.

So long, 2020: Charlottetown's iconic waterfront sign welcomes the new year.

In her last interview with CBC P.E.I. before the holidays and the end of 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reflected on the tough past year, and looked ahead to some possible changes to pandemic protocols in the new year.

The Island has had 94 positive cases, with five still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

The Cornwall Lions Club handed out twice as many Christmas hampers this year as last year, and that need is being seen elsewhere on P.E.I. too as the pandemic continues to affect Islanders' bottom lines.

Many older adults have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic in ways from which they may not be able to recover, says a P.E.I. geriatrician.

A P.E.I. woman tackled pandemic boredom by making more than 100 tiny hats for newborns.

CBC P.E.I. launched the first in a series of stories with Islanders who've made a difference in the lives of others during the pandemic, starting with the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, Jason Lee, who said that at one point he slept in his barn for fear of spreading the virus to his family.

The province is offering cash to community halls to help them get through COVID-19 in the New Year.

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is going smoothly, vaccinating 250 to 300 people a day, said Karen Ellis, the program lead for public health nursing on P.E.I., in an interview with CBC News: Compass.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

