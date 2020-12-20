COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Dec. 20

On Saturday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed the individual who tested positive is a woman in her 50s who arrived in the province Thursday following travel within Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces.

The woman is in self-isolation, and there are no public exposure locations in P.E.I. related to this case.

The woman arrived on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Thursday. Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If a person develops symptoms they should immediately visit one of P.E.I.'s drop-in testing clinics.

Changing plans

Christmas is less than a week away. If you're having a smaller holiday meal than usual, check out ideas for what to cook from two Island chefs.

Some Islanders are changing plans for Christmas dinner because of the restrictions on gatherings.

Live music and theatre are entertainment options now that circuit-breaker regulations have eased. Find ideas in CBC's story about five fun things to do on the Island on the last weekend before Christmas.

Larger gatherings can now be held at places of worship and hockey games can go ahead, though in some cases, there will be no spectators for those games.

Health PEI outlined how it is easing restrictions for visiting in hospitals and health-care centres Friday.

The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

