COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Oct. 31
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Oct. 31

A P.E.I. judge says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court, and most funeral homes are sticking to the 50-person limit at gatherings.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

This house on Greenfield Avenue in Charlottetown is ready to welcome trick-or-treaters. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Halloween is on Saturday for Prince Edward Island. Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, has offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

Tignish has set a Halloween curfew for 6 p.m. 

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March. 

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

New Brunswick has 39 active cases, Nova Scotia six and Newfoundland three.

