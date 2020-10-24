COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Oct. 24
Charlottetown Islanders play first home game of the season before crowd of 970
The Charlottetown Islanders played their first home game of the season Friday night in front of 970 fans, the maximum allowed under P.E.I.'s COVID-19 health measures.
The Charlottetown Film Festival is one of the COVID-19-friendly events happening this weekend.
With a byelection on P.E.I. on Nov. 3, some are questioning the timing of an announcement last week by the provincial government of school expansions with the help of federal funding, though that money has not yet been approved.
Cornwall, P.E.I., is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 30 to get people involved while continuing to follow guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office.
Charlottetown's annual 2020 Wintertide festival will go ahead this year but things will look a little different with COVID-19 modifications in place.
There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered.
There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Also in the news
- Health PEI has caught up with the mammogram backlog caused by the pandemic shutdown in the spring, but is now dealing with a growing number of no-shows for appointments.
- The province announced it will increase funding by $1.1 million to eight Innovation PEI programs to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.
- Summerside's Journal-Pioneer newspaper is returning as a weekly publication in early November after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19, and staff and city politicians are pleased.
- A legislative committee heard from the P.E.I. Nursing Home Association, including what they have learned from the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know about attending school.