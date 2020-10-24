The Charlottetown Islanders played their first home game of the season Friday night in front of 970 fans, the maximum allowed under P.E.I.'s COVID-19 health measures.

The Charlottetown Film Festival is one of the COVID-19-friendly events happening this weekend.

With a byelection on P.E.I. on Nov. 3, some are questioning the timing of an announcement last week by the provincial government of school expansions with the help of federal funding, though that money has not yet been approved.

Cornwall, P.E.I., is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 30 to get people involved while continuing to follow guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office.

Charlottetown's annual 2020 Wintertide festival will go ahead this year but things will look a little different with COVID-19 modifications in place.

Cornwall is working to bring the community together for Halloween amid the global pandemic. (John Robertson/CBC)

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

