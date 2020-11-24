COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Nov. 28

The Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. held its first town hall Friday night — COVID-19 measures in place — with financial security, business, mental health and community engagement the main topics.

A few more events have been cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19, but there are still a some fun things to do.

Prince Edward Islanders could start being vaccinated against the coronavirus early in 2021 if all goes well. Premier Dennis King made the remarks following a conference call with his fellow premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday evening.

Face coverings will be mandatory for everyone at the Mark Arendz Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., this winter, officials say, even when on the ski hill. On the hill, those coverings can be a knit balaclava.

Contact tracing is underway at three potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Charlottetown — the Atlantic Superstore, Gahan House pub and Terra Rossa restaurant. All tests are negative so far.

Starting this coming Monday, masks will be mandatory for staff and students in grades 10-12 at all times inside a school building, including while sitting at their desks. Exemptions will be made for when students are eating or drinking, and certain other situations.

There are two active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 70 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nearly two-thirds of students who replied to a voluntary survey at UPEI reported struggling more with mental health issues during the pandemic and 11 per cent said they have had thoughts related to suicide.

Bluefield High School student Sophie Flower has organized a food drive for the South Shore Food Share to help out people in her own community of Crapaud, P.E.I., her second during the pandemic.

New Brunswick's premier announced Thursday that as of midnight, everyone returning to that province — including people from P.E.I. — must self-isolate for 14 days to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

