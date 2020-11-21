COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Nov. 21

Santa Claus will be at the Charlottetown Mall beginning Dec. 4. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Even Santa Claus needs protection from COVID-19.

Santa will be at the Charlottetown Mall beginning Dec. 4, but children won't be able to sit on his knee. Instead, they'll be telling him their Christmas wish lists though a Plexiglas divider.

Mall officials said their plan was approved Friday by the Chief Public Health Office.

The Charlottetown Christmas Festival is one of the fun things to do this weekend.

The 2020 Major U18 Hockey League Showcase that was scheduled to take place this weekend in Charlottetown has been postponed due to COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s health minister says the province can expect up to 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in less than two months. James Aylward made the announcement in the P.E.I. Legislature Friday.

Islanders seemed to take Day 1 of mandatory mask wearing in indoor spaces in stride Friday.

There was more evidence Friday that home improvements were the driving force behind P.E.I.'s retail sales recovery. Statistics Canada reported seasonally adjusted sales on P.E.I. were up 4.4 per cent in September compared to the month before, and even up compared to the same month in 2019.

Visiting rules for P.E.I.'s long-term care homes will tighten again beginning next Monday, says the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

If you're making non-medical masks for sale, they need labels showing what they're made of. Here's a guide.

There is now one active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Also in the news

P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin questioned the government representative in the Senate Tuesday, suggesting the federal government should force international travellers like snowbirds returning to Canada to self-isolate for two weeks in the city where they land, as Australia does.

King said there are no changes to the Atlantic bubble, but changes may be necessary if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Most people CBC P.E.I. spoke with on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday supported new mandatory mask rules.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

