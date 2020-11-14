COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Nov. 14

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect next week, and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

The province has further eased restrictions at long-term care homes in the province. Residents may now receive unscheduled visits in their rooms.

During the first day of the fall sitting of the legislature Thursday, opposition MLAs were after the government to explain why the psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was closed for so long, waiting for COVID-19 patients who never came.

The annual P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas fair is being held this weekend at the P.E.I. Convention Centre.

There are four active cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson expressed concern that more flights may be cut, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she doesn't think rapid airport testing of passengers is a solution to jump-starting the industry right now.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

