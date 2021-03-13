COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, March 13

Circuit-breaker measures were lifted on P.E.I. Saturday morning.

They were imposed in late February after a spike in COVID-19 cases among young people in Summerside and Charlottetown.

The measures were originally supposed to end on Monday. However, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a release Friday that the circuit-breaker measures along with a 72-hour "modified red level alert" have broken the chain of transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

The following restrictions were eased Saturday morning:

Personal gatherings can again include a household and up to 10 other people (consistently the same people) but physical distancing should still be observed.

Concerts, worship services, and movie theatres are back to a total of 200 people in four separate cohorts with an approved operational plan.

Weddings and funerals can have up to 50 people, plus officiants, and receptions are once again allowed.

Organized recreation and team sports may resume and games can be held, as opposed to just practices.

Capacity limits have been eased for businesses, markets, gyms and fitness facilities, museums and libraries "if physical distancing and other public health measures are maintained."

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton presented the provincial operating budget, covering a year that could see a gradual economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines are administered to Islanders and would-be visitors alike.

Prince Edward Island's full-time employment was down 1,100 jobs compared to January, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. Part-time employment on the Island was up by more than 500 jobs.

Holland College says students will be back on campuses across P.E.I. full time this fall.

Hockey P.E.I. says an early end to the province's circuit-breaker restrictions means provincial championships can go ahead, and also that teams may schedule exhibition games.

The Easter Beef show is on after it was cancelled last year.

Summerside residents will pay more for utilities in the proposed budget, as the city tries to deal with reduced revenues during the pandemic.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

Young people working in food service are pleased a stock of vaccines have been set aside for them, saying they will feel safer going to work.

Expect a lot of city-sponsored construction around Charlottetown in the coming year, because on Wednesday council voted 9-1 to approve an extra-large capital budget.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association is ready to help with the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for people 18-29 who work in the food service industry on the Island.

It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Here's a look back at the year on P.E.I.

