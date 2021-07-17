COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, July 17

Members of Prince Edward Island's tourism and accommodations industry are happy to see business picking up as the province's borders open to fully vaccinated Canadians on July 18 .

It comes as the minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gas rose to $1.395 — the highest since May 1, 2014, when the minimum price was $1.419.

Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers starting Sunday when P.E.I. opens to travellers from the rest of Canada.

Travelling to or within Canada? The rules have changed. Here's what you need to know.

Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday after nine new cases the previous two days.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and a total of 46 active cases.

Nova Scotia had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the number of active cases fell to eight.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

