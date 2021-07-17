COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, July 17
P.E.I. gets ready to open to all fully vaccinated Canadians on Sunday
Members of Prince Edward Island's tourism and accommodations industry are happy to see business picking up as the province's borders open to fully vaccinated Canadians on July 18.
It comes as the minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gas rose to $1.395 — the highest since May 1, 2014, when the minimum price was $1.419.
Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.
Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers starting Sunday when P.E.I. opens to travellers from the rest of Canada.
Travelling to or within Canada? The rules have changed. Here's what you need to know.
Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.
P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday after nine new cases the previous two days.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and a total of 46 active cases.
- Nova Scotia had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the number of active cases fell to eight.
Also in the news
- The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.
- The province is also analyzing the results of testing this summer to assess the impact of the pandemic on student learning.
- Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites are shutting down as vaccination rates go up.
- P.E.I. disposed of more than 3,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recently.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.