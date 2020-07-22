Musicians are trying to make the most out playing live music again — even if it's in front of an audience of just 50 or fewer.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. and a group of 10 UPEI MBA students are collaborating on a project to come up with ideas to help P.E.I.'s struggling tourism industry during the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally more than a quarter of UPEI's students are international, and the university typically welcomes more than 200 first-year international students each fall. But now most of them will be taking their courses from UPEI online, from their home countries, the university says.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is letting more visitors in to see patients.

Restrictions put in place after two recent coronavirus cases connected to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital meant no visitors were allowed except for labour and delivery, pediatrics and ICU. (CBC )

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States can be frightening and frustrating, but at least two Prince Edward Islanders have lived south of the border for years, and are making the best of it.

The P.E.I. Home and School Federation still has questions about schools reopening following two virtual town halls hosted by the Department of Education.

The P.E.I. government is hopeful aspects of the federal program that aims to safely reopen the economy will help women, who are much more likely than men to be unemployed in the pandemic, to get back to work.

A new program is offering women entrepreneurs up to $10,000 in cash to help them adapt their businesses in the pandemic.

P.E.I. has done 108 tests per 1,000 residents compared to the Canadian average of 94 per 1,000, she said.

The Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

