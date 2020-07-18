Newcomers to the province have been busy helping the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic and an Island association has decided to document it.

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada released a new video highlighting the contributions of newcomers when COVID-19 first hit the province.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is not concerned about a New Brunswick rebate program designed to get New Brunswickers to vacation in their home province this summer, saying his province has a number of its own incentive programs in the works.

The P.E.I. government says there still have been no new positive COVID-19 tests among Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients and staff tested this week.

The lab at the Charlottetown hospital analyzed 2,054 tests between Sunday and Thursday of this week, after two cases linked to the QEH were identified. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The COVID-19 testing lab at the QEH in Charlottetown has done nearly as many tests in the first 16 days of July as it did in the entire month of June.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI chief of nursing, explains new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in emergency departments.

Movie theatres are now open in Charlottetown with physical distancing measures in place. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall and City Cinema downtown are both welcoming back customers, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.

P.E.I. has had a total of 36 cases of COVID-19. There are currently seven active cases, and 29 cases considered recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

