COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, July 18
Newcomers trying to do their part to keep P.E.I. safe during pandemic
Newcomers to the province have been busy helping the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic and an Island association has decided to document it.
The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada released a new video highlighting the contributions of newcomers when COVID-19 first hit the province.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is not concerned about a New Brunswick rebate program designed to get New Brunswickers to vacation in their home province this summer, saying his province has a number of its own incentive programs in the works.
The P.E.I. government says there still have been no new positive COVID-19 tests among Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients and staff tested this week.
The COVID-19 testing lab at the QEH in Charlottetown has done nearly as many tests in the first 16 days of July as it did in the entire month of June.
Marion Dowling, Health PEI chief of nursing, explains new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in emergency departments.
Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall and City Cinema downtown are both welcoming back customers, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.
P.E.I. has had a total of 36 cases of COVID-19. There are currently seven active cases, and 29 cases considered recovered.
Also in the news
- COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of St. Anne's Sunday, a festival celebrating the patron saint of the Mi'kmaq people.
- The P.E.I. government says Quebec residents are being allowed, under "extenuating circumstances," to sleep overnight on the Island while travelling to and from the Magdalen Islands.
- A proposal by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to extend the Atlantic bubble to include part of Quebec is getting a cool response from his Atlantic colleagues, including the P.E.I. premier.
- A beach safety expert is concerned something he calls COVID fatigue may prompt people to take more risks while visiting the shore.
- Pride celebrations will look different on P.E.I. this year as organizers work to put on a hybrid blend of in-person and online events.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
