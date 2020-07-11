Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, July 11
The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is open for its second weekend as an open-air market.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market has set up in the parking lot on Belvedere Ave. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is open for its second weekend as an open-air market.

About 30 vendors are set up around the perimeter of the parking lot on Belvedere Ave. Customers are asked to park across the street at UPEI.

The market is also operating on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Despite physical distancing rules, there are still plenty of fun things to do this weekend, including the Cavendish Beach Drive-In Concert Series that begins Saturday. 

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks. Officials say the province has enough masks to last eight or nine weeks, if staff use an estimated 100,000 masks per week.

Education Minister Brad Trivers gave more details to CBC News on how schools will operate in the fall — students will not be required to physically distance in classrooms or on buses, he said, but may have to wear face masks in hallways.

The Education Department is considering adding mobile classrooms at some schools including Montague Consolidated and Eliot River Elementary, since the schools need extra room for spacing due to COVID-19 restrictions. (John Robertson/CBC)

Nurses on P.E.I. said they are are starting to feel the pressure of there not being enough of them to go around, says the president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union.

The P.E.I. Humane Society says dog bites are on the rise this year, and believe it's likely linked to more people staying at home because of the pandemic. 

P.E.I. has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

