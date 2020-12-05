COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Dec. 5

A former Islander now living in Alberta has shared her experience about getting COVID-19.

Santa Claus has set up at some malls on P.E.I., but with COVID-19 health measures in place.

The Discover Charlottetown Christmas Festival is one of many fun things to do on the Island this weekend.

An annual free Christmas dinner in Souris has received the green light from public health to do a takeout version Dec. 25.

Sandy Gillis posts one-liners, jokes and memes on the Jimmy the Janitor Facebook page. (Jimmy the Janitor/Facebook)

Island comedian Sandy Gillis shared how keeping people laughing has been keeping up his own spirits during the pandemic.

P.E.I. currently has five active cases, and there have been 73 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The province currently has 117 active cases.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases Friday and is dealing with 111 active cases.

Also in the news

Several P.E.I. appliance stores are dealing with a shortage of products to sell because COVID-19 is affecting the manufacturers of fridges, stoves, washers and dryers.

P.E.I. will not rejoin the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21.

The number of men in jobs on P.E.I. in November was virtually the same as it was in January, but working women have made no progress in returning to pre-pandemic levels since the summer.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

More from CBC P.E.I.