PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Dec. 5

Santa Claus has set up at some malls on P.E.I., and how an Island comedian is keeping people laughing through the pandemic.

Former Islander shares her experience with COVID-19

A masked-up Santa Claus waves to shoppers at the Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

A former Islander now living in Alberta has shared her experience about getting COVID-19.

Santa Claus has set up at some malls on P.E.I., but with COVID-19 health measures in place.

The Discover Charlottetown Christmas Festival is one of many fun things to do on the Island this weekend.

An annual free Christmas dinner in Souris has received the green light from public health to do a takeout version Dec. 25. 

Sandy Gillis posts one-liners, jokes and memes on the Jimmy the Janitor Facebook page. (Jimmy the Janitor/Facebook)

Island comedian Sandy Gillis shared how keeping people laughing has been keeping up his own spirits during the pandemic. 

P.E.I. currently has five active cases, and there have been 73 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The province currently has 117 active cases. 

New Brunswick reported eight new cases Friday and is dealing with 111 active cases.

Also in the news

Further resources

  • Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.
  • Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

