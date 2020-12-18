COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Dec. 19

Christmas is less than a week away, and some Islanders are changing plans for Christmas dinner because of the restrictions on gatherings.

Live music and theatre are entertainment options now that circuit-breaker regulations have eased. Find ideas in our 5 fun things story.

Larger gatherings can now be held at places of worship, and hockey games can go ahead, though in some cases, there will be no spectators for those games.

Health PEI outlined how it is easing restrictions for visiting in hospitals and health-care centres Friday.

Some Island businesses are celebrating the restrictions lifting early, while others say their window of opportunity has closed.

No spectators are allowed to watch games at Charlottetown arenas under current restrictions. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The province announced Friday that liquor deliveries allowed during the pandemic will now be permanent, with changes to liquor regulations.

P.E.I. retail sales have largely recovered from a dip caused by the pandemic, October sales figures released Friday by Statistics Canada suggest.

Gas prices, which have been closely tied to the pandemic, rose again Friday to just below the pandemic high of $1.03 per litre on Aug. 28.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. on Friday.

One positive case was announced on Thursday. That case is a man in his 30s who had travelled on a flight from Toronto to be with family for Christmas. He was not experiencing symptoms.

The Island has had 90 positive cases, with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

