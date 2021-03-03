COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 3

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as her office continues efforts to control two outbreaks that started in the last week of February.

Following the lead of British Columbia, P.E.I. is delaying a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who have already gotten one shot, in order to give more people their first vaccine shot earlier.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new schedule for vaccinations on the Island.

A Green MLA wants to know if government is considering legislation for guaranteed paid sick leave as part of its COVID-19 response.

A hardware store in Summerside has reopened for business, after a deep cleaning over the weekend.

Bus ridership is down since the three-day lockdown was announced Sunday. T3 Transit says buses are being thoroughly cleaned. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Bus ridership on P.E.I. dropped significantly after the 72-hour circuit breaker began at midnight Sunday, but T3 Transit says passengers can be assured the buses are being thoroughly cleaned and will be safe when they decide to hop back on.

Cleaning companies are booked up with businesses who want their buildings disinfected following a surge in COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Islanders who have lost their incomes or had their hours reduced by 12 hours a week between Feb. 28 and March 14 because of new COVID-19 restrictions are eligible for $500 in help from the provincial government, a P.E.I. cabinet minister said Monday.

If you are eligible for a vaccine appointment on P.E.I. you can book it online.

Here is a list of sites of potential exposure to COVID-19. The Chief Public Health Office is asking people who have been in these places at these times to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

A 22-year-old P.E.I. woman has gone public with her COVID-19 diagnosis to warn others that even if you follow all the rules, you can still catch the virus.

Officials at both the English and French school boards on P.E.I. say they are prepared to move to online learning if needed but are hopeful students can return to the classroom after the three-day shutdown.

P.E.I. has 22 active cases, its most ever, out of 136 diagnosed since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Island restaurants and retail owners are willing to tough it out once again as the province enters another shutdown, but warning signs are beginning to appear that some Island companies may not survive.

A Charlottetown restaurateur, shut down again, is calling for harsher penalties for people who break self-isolation guidelines.

If you are feeling the stress of the pandemic is getting out of control, here is where to find some help.

Premier Dennis King promised the province will support businesses through economic changes brought about by the pandemic.

