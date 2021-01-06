COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Jan. 6

Charlottetown is keeping up its holiday lights, and encouraging residents to do the same, to bring cheer through the pandemic winter.

P.E.I. MLAs are defending their travel outside the province and country.

With COVID-19 numbers soaring around the world and uncertainty around the movement of people during the Christmas holidays, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the Island will not rejoin the Atlantic bubble next week.

The entire province of New Brunswick is back to the orange phase Tuesday after 27 new cases were announced. The province now has 80 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases, for a total of 19 active cases.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on P.E.I., bring its total of active cases to four.

P.E.I. is removing some of the pandemic restrictions it put into place in early December, including allowing spectators back at some sporting events.

Also in the news

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison hopes to have "just over 15,000" people on Prince Edward Island vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March.

Prince Edward Island long-term care home residents began receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

If you're looking for winter sports equipment on P.E.I. you may already be too late, as Islanders have been rushing to retailers in search of skis, snowshoes, and winter hiking boots.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

