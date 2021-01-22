COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Jan. 27

The pandemic has slowed down the process of turning Hog Island, along P.E.I.'s North Shore, into a national park reserve.

Provincial qualifiers for the Scotties and the Brier are short on competitors, and Curl P.E.I. says it is because of the self-isolation requirements.

A trauma and orthopedic surgeon has been splitting his time between work in three New Brunswick hospitals and his home and family in P.E.I. And he's got dozens of COVID-19 test results to show for it.

UPEI's writer-in-residence will not actually be in residence this year.

The Charlottetown Islanders will return to league play this weekend, but many teams in the QMJHL are still sitting out. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Islanders hockey team resumes play this weekend in Cape Breton, but Dr. Heather Morrison says players and staff must self-isolate when they return to P.E.I., just like everyone else.

A 24-year-old P.E.I. woman from the Summerside area has been fined for not following the province's COVID-19 self-isolation rules.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases Tuesday, bringing its number of active cases to 339.

Nova Scotia had one new case, with 11 active.

Marco Polo Land in Cavendish has been named large campground of the year by a national camping and RV council after adapting to a season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founders Hall in Charlottetown wants to develop its outdoor space to create a place where people can gather more safely during the pandemic.

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, which the Chief Public Health Office credits to "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

