COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Feb. 3

Members of the Community Association of Long Term Care on P.E.I.are frustrated by the lack of clarity around compensation from the province for expenses incurred because of COVID-19 public health guidelines.

With no campus tours this spring, UPEI is developing a video campaign to attract new students.

The P.E.I. government has made the changes in law required to allow pharmacists to provide vaccinations that can protect Islanders against COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison's regular COVID-19 briefing was cancelled due to Tuesday's storm. On Monday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Traditional storm days have changed on P.E.I. now that more people have the tools to work remotely.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with five active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are now 267 active cases in the province, including three cases of a coronavirus variant.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to 10.

Also in the news

Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.

Holland College has saved some money during the pandemic, and it is taking those savings and creating new scholarships for students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for the oyster business in so many ways, and finding new customers is one of them.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.