PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Feb. 3

Confusion over funding for long-term care homes, and UPEI is forced to try a new approach to recruiting students.

The pandemic has changed storm days

CBC News ·
P.E.I. has made changes to allow pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, but they won't be able to give the two vaccines currently approved in Canada. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Members of the Community Association of Long Term Care on P.E.I.are frustrated by the lack of clarity around compensation from the province for expenses incurred because of COVID-19 public health guidelines.

With no campus tours this spring, UPEI is developing a video campaign to attract new students.

The P.E.I. government has made the changes in law required to allow pharmacists to provide vaccinations that can protect Islanders against COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison's regular COVID-19 briefing was cancelled due to Tuesday's storm. On Monday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Traditional storm days have changed on P.E.I. now that more people have the tools to work remotely.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with five active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are now 267 active cases in the province, including three cases of a coronavirus variant.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to 10.

  • Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.
  • Holland College has saved some money during the pandemic, and it is taking those savings and creating new scholarships for students.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for the oyster business in so many ways, and finding new customers is one of them.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

