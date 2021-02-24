COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Feb. 24

A report from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council shows up potential vulnerabilities for P.E.I.'s economic recovery.

It will likely be another six to eight weeks before the Atlantic bubble reopens, Dr. Heather Morrison said in her regular weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

P.E.I. is embarking on a four-week pilot project where it will use both rapid and regular tests for COVID-19 on people landing at Charlottetown Airport.

A Prince Edward Island RCMP officer has returned to an international assignment in the Palestinian Territories, after having to leave the country for months because of the pandemic.

P.E.I. is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in the Sherwood Business Centre in Charlottetown Monday. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. One remains active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 372 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases, with the total of active cases at 20.

For the first time in more than two months, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick. Its number of active cases has dropped to 75.

Also in the news

A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday, vaccinating Prince Edward Islanders aged 80 or older who live in their own homes and had made appointments in the last few weeks. Three other clinics will open in Montague, Summerside and O'Leary in the days to come.

About 90 per cent of the Special Olympics programming and training on P.E.I. has resumed, and officials are now setting their sights on competition.

Stock car racing enthusiasts are hopeful that 2021 will see races resume at Oyster Bed Speedway after a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.