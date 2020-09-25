COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Feb. 10

Charlottetown is moving to extend a program that allows for more restaurant patios downtown, so there is more seating when indoor dining is limited by pandemic restrictions.

Islanders thinking about a March break holiday should be thinking about things to do on P.E.I., say Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Plans are in the works for an online vaccine appointment request system starting next week.

Some seasonal residents who have been weathering the pandemic on P.E.I. are surprised to learn they will not be able to get a vaccine on the Island.

If you don't have one of these, you won't be getting a vaccine on P.E.I. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick on Tuesday reported 15 new cases, a fourth variant case and another death.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is implementing new restrictions for the St. John's area, after the province announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Also in the news

An Island couple says they'd like to see a more efficient way of making appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Charlottetown is concerned about how the extended ban on cruise ships will affect local businesses and the municipal budget.

A disappointed P.E.I. hockey player is back on the Island after the suspension of the National Women's Hockey League season

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.