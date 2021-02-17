COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Feb. 17

With most people not travelling any time soon due to COVID-19, Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. is expecting hybrid conferences to be the way of the future.

Rotational workers are beginning to receive calls to get COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I., Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her regular briefing on Tuesday.

While P.E.I. will see a reduction of Moderna vaccine doses this month, Health Canada says more Pfizer doses will be coming to all provinces on a weekly basis.

P.E.I. confirmed its first case of the B117 coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. at an unscheduled news conference Saturday. The individual has been in self-isolation since arriving to the province Feb. 1.

Morrison said there is no reason to believe the variant strain, which is much more contagious than the original dominant strain, is circulating in the province.

There were no new cases reported Tuesday.

The province has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province has 297 active cases, with one person in hospital.

New Brunswick reported three new cases and one death, a person between the age of 80 and 89. COVID-19 has now claimed 24 lives in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia also reported three new cases, bringing the active known cases to 12.

Also in the news

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival, which is underway.

Some Charlottetown restaurants that saw business reduced due to the pandemic are now experiencing an upswing thanks to a Facebook page for P.E.I. food lovers.

A public meeting will be held next week to discuss the possibility of a West Royalty active transportation trail through the Upton Farmlands. Public health restrictions will limit people allowed into the meeting, but it will be streamed online so more people can take part.

