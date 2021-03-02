COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 2

Cleaning companies are booked up with businesses who want their buildings disinfected following a surge in COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Islanders who have lost their incomes or had their hours reduced by 12 hours a week between Feb. 28 and March 14 because of new COVID-19 restrictions are eligible for $500 in help from the provincial government, a P.E.I. cabinet minister said Monday.

If you are eligible for a vaccine appointment on P.E.I. you can book it online.

Here is a list of sites of potential exposure to COVID-19. The Chief Public Health Office is asking people who have been in these places at these times to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Some testing clinics have delayed openings due to the weather Tuesday.

A 22-year-old P.E.I. woman has gone public with her COVID-19 diagnosis to warn others that even if you follow all the rules, you can still catch the virus.

A reduction in the number of people allowed at funerals is not unexpected, but hard on families, says a funeral director.

The province has set up a new testing site at Three Oaks High School in Summerside. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief nurse, says staff stepped up in a big way in response to the surge in cases. Over 6,630 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday and Sunday and more than 3,000 on Monday.

Officials at both the English and French school boards on P.E.I. say they are prepared to move to online learning if needed but are hopeful students can return to the classroom after the three-day shutdown.

Prince Edward Island now has 18 active cases of COVID-19, and has diagnosed a total of 132 cases since the pandemic hit P.E.I. almost a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

