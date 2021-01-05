COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Jan. 5

If you're looking for winter sports equipment on P.E.I. you may already be too late, as Islanders have been rushing to retailers in search of skis, snowshoes, and winter hiking boots.

Prince Edward Island long-term care home residents began receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

P.E.I. has begun to receive regular shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a government official says.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday, 12 of them in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two new potential public exposure warnings have been issued. The province has 55 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 from testing done over the weekend. The province has 27 active cases.

There have been 96 positive cases on P.E.I. Six remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

More than 55 per cent of the positive cases are in the 20-39 age category.

Also in the news

The number of snowmobilers on P.E.I. could be the highest it's ever been as fewer people head south for the winter due to travel restrictions, says the president of the P.E.I. Snowmobile Association.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the federal government to give Canadians a break on increases to Canada Pension Plan contributions this year.

With condensed NHL training camps now underway, P.E.I.'s Josh Currie is looking to make quick impression on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.