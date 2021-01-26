Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Jan. 26

The Charlottetown Islanders return to league play this week, and Marco Polo Land is rewarded for its pandemic troubles with a national award.

Founders Hall proposes development of its outdoor space

The Charlottetown Islanders will return to league play this weekend, but many teams in the QMJHL are still sitting out. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's teams in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are set to return to action this week, while the league's three teams in New Brunswick will continue to sit out.

Marco Polo Land in Cavendish has been named large campground of the year by a national camping and RV council after adapting to a season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founders Hall has a few seats outside, but wants to develop the space. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Founders Hall in Charlottetown wants to develop its outdoor space to create a place where people can gather more safely during the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases Monday, bringing its number of active cases to 348.

Nova Scotia had no new cases, with 19 still active.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

