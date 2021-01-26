COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Jan. 26

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's teams in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are set to return to action this week, while the league's three teams in New Brunswick will continue to sit out.

Marco Polo Land in Cavendish has been named large campground of the year by a national camping and RV council after adapting to a season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founders Hall in Charlottetown wants to develop its outdoor space to create a place where people can gather more safely during the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases Monday, bringing its number of active cases to 348.

Nova Scotia had no new cases, with 19 still active.

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, which the Chief Public Health Office credits to "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

With cough and cold season all but non-existent this year because of COVID-19 health measures, Honibe lozenge-maker Island Abbey Foods has laid off 30 staff.

Despite those layoffs, it's been a banner year for P.E.I.'s biosciences sector, with more than 200 new jobs in 2020, and seven Island bioscience companies planning major expansions this year.

