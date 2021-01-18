COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Jan. 19

A variety of circumstances including the pandemic have kept the Charlottetown Bluefins out of the Bell Aliant pool, and they say it's good to be home.

P.E.I. reported four new unrelated cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Island dentists are offering their expertise as the province ramps up and rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations.

As the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 on P.E.I. continues to climb, some Islanders who are living with underlying health conditions say they've been left wondering when their shots will come.

The Island Gymnastics Academy held a test competition on the weekend. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Two P.E.I. charities, Family Violence Prevention Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters are finding novel ways around the challenges of fundraising during the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 108, with 10 still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 304 active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the second day this month that zero new cases were announced.

Also in the news

Barbara Brookins, the new head of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, says there is an ongoing concern over a shortage of nurses on the Island.

P.E.I. gymnasts got their first chance to compete in almost a year over the weekend.

The City of Charlottetown has received a request from local business groups to put a freeze on parking fees.

