COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Jan. 13

Two P.E.I. travel agents say they are working on hope when it comes to staying afloat during the pandemic.

P.E.I. is reporting one new case of COVID-19, a man in his 30s with a recent history of out-of-province travel.

The federal and P.E.I. governments are teaming up to fund more than $1 million in renovations for Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital,with some of the money coming from a federal COVID-19 resilience fund.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says it's preparing to expand a new online casino to allow play by residents of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, after quietly launching a site New Brunswickers could access in August.

More farmers are reaching out for mental-health support after a tough year marked by dry weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the province says.

Three Prince Edward Islanders will be on NHL rosters when the COVID-shortened, 56-game season opens this week.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 103, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Until at least Feb.10 — likely longer — all passengers departing from Charlottetown Airport will have to go to or through Montreal.

Statistics Canada is mailing out test kits to tens of thousands of people to study the prevalence of coronavirus in the country, in the first survey of its kind launched by the agency.

With its residents stuck in the building and most regular activities curtailed by the pandemic, a seniors' home in western P.E.I. is looking for Valentine's cards to brighten the hallways.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

