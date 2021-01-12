COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Jan. 12

High schools on P.E.I. are reviewing pandemic plans and looking at new steps they can take to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is finding its waiting list is growing during the pandemic.

Public health restrictions are preventing in-person meetings with Finance Minister Darlene Compton, so provincial budget consultations have moved online.

Statistics Canada is mailing out test kits to tens of thousands of people to study the prevalence of coronavirus in the country, in the first survey of its kind launched by the agency.

With its residents stuck in the building and most regular activities curtailed by the pandemic, a seniors' home in western P.E.I. is looking for Valentine's cards to brighten the hallways.

Until at least Feb.10 — likely longer — all passengers departing from Charlottetown Airport will have to go to or through Montreal.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is holding steady at 102, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Sarah Steele of Stratford, P.E.I., will be part of women's hockey history next month when the semifinals and final of the COVID-shortened NWHL season are televised on NBC.

Some Islanders are discovering disc golf to be a good sport for the winter — especially when people are worried about COVID-19.

Island Trails is working to maintain its network this winter to provide another option for people to get outside.

