COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 9

Some seasonal residents who have been weathering the pandemic on P.E.I. are surprised to learn they will not be able to get a vaccine on the Island.

An Island couple say they'd like to see a more efficient way of making appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Charlottetown is concerned about how the extended ban on cruise ships will affect local businesses and the municipal budget.

A disappointed P.E.I. hockey player is back on the Island after the suspension of the National Women's Hockey League season.

P.E.I. has had 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick is loosening some restrictions in the Moncton and Edmundston regions after the province reported just two new cases Monday — the lowest case numbers since New Year's Day.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to eight.

Also in the news

A Summerside native and his British fiancée are trying to move to the Island from the U.K., but say they can't afford the new $2,000 fee to quarantine at a hotel, and have decided to crowdfund for help.

We asked Islanders how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their romantic relationships.

The use of face masks has meant that some people on P.E.I. are spending more time and money on how their eyes and eyebrows look.

The unemployment rate on Prince Edward Island took a dive in January as fewer people sought work, according to Statistics Canada. Another factor was increased activity after COVID-19 circuit-breaker measures imposed in December were relaxed.

Further resources

