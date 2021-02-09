Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 9

P.E.I. lets seasonal residents know there are not enough vaccines on the Island for them, and complaints about the process of booking a vaccine appointment.

Island couple hoping for more efficient way to make vaccination appointments

If you don't have one of these, you won't be getting a vaccine on P.E.I. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Some seasonal residents who have been weathering the pandemic on P.E.I. are surprised to learn they will not be able to get a vaccine on the Island.

An Island couple say they'd like to see a more efficient way of making appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Charlottetown is concerned about how the extended ban on cruise ships will affect local businesses and the municipal budget.

A disappointed P.E.I. hockey player is back on the Island after the suspension of the National Women's Hockey League season.

P.E.I. has had 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick is loosening some restrictions in the Moncton and Edmundston regions after the province reported just two new cases Monday — the lowest case numbers since New Year's Day.  

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to eight.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

