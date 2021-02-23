COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 23

A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday, vaccinating Prince Edward Islanders aged 80 or older who live in their own homes and had made appointments in the last few weeks. Three other clinics will open in Montague, Summerside and O'Leary in the days to come.

Stock car racing enthusiasts are hopeful that 2021 will see races resume at Oyster Bed Speedway after a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Souris Harbour Authority are hoping the Atlantic bubble will resume in time for the crab fishing season in April.

P.E.I. is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.

About 90 per cent of the Special Olympics programming and training on P.E.I. has resumed, and officials are now setting their sights on competition.

P.E.I. has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 407 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case and one death. It now has 84 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported one new case, with the total of active cases at 19.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.