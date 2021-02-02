COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 2
P.E.I. confirms 2 more travel-related cases of COVID-19
Holland College has saved some money during the pandemic, and it is taking those savings and creating new scholarships for students.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for the oyster business in so many ways, and finding new customers is one of them.
Prince Edward Island has two new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with five active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 273 active cases in the province.
One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total of active cases to 10.
Also in the news
- Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.
- Islanders have been sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.
- COVID-19 has presented new challenges for senior high school students making plans about what to do after Grade 12, says a P.E.I. guidance counsellor.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.