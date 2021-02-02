COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 2

Holland College has saved some money during the pandemic, and it is taking those savings and creating new scholarships for students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for the oyster business in so many ways, and finding new customers is one of them.

Prince Edward Island has two new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with five active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 273 active cases in the province.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total of active cases to 10.

Also in the news

Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.

Islanders have been sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.

COVID-19 has presented new challenges for senior high school students making plans about what to do after Grade 12, says a P.E.I. guidance counsellor.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.