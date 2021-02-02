Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Feb. 2

Holland College turns pandemic savings into scholarships, and how to hold a virtual seafood trade show.

P.E.I. confirms 2 more travel-related cases of COVID-19

When the snow melts in the spring, how many of these will we find? (John Robertson/CBC)

Holland College has saved some money during the pandemic, and it is taking those savings and creating new scholarships for students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for the oyster business in so many ways, and finding new customers is one of them.

Prince Edward Island has two new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with five active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 273 active cases in the province.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total of active cases to 10.

Also in the news

  • Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.
  • Islanders have been sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.
  • COVID-19 has presented new challenges for senior high school students making plans about what to do after Grade 12, says a P.E.I. guidance counsellor.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

