COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, March 5

Summer camps are making plans to get back into operation this summer.

P.E.I. moved out of the red-level lockdown that was imposed in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that led to mass testing, and restaurants could reopen dining areas.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Gardam explained why P.E.I. is extending the time between COVID-19 vaccine doses, in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday. Watch it here.

Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald pressed the government for details in the legislature Thursday for its plan to support the Island's tourism industry during the upcoming season.

Dr. Heather Morrison says she is glad to have another weapon in her COVID-19 arsenal now that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been approved for use in people under 65.

Easter Seals Ambassador for P.E.I. Vaeda Matheson has had her time as ambassador extended to three years instead of one, because of the pandemic. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Here are the current public health restrictions, and what parents and students need to know as P.E.I. public schools open up again.

A man in his 60s has contracted Prince Edward Island's latest case of COVID-19. He is a close contact of a previously announced case and had previously tested negative, but then developed symptoms and tested positive.

P.E.I. has 23 active cases, its most ever, out of 138 diagnosed since the pandemic first hit the Island nearly a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

