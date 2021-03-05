COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, March 5
Summer camps are making plans to get back into operation this summer.
P.E.I. moved out of the red-level lockdown that was imposed in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that led to mass testing, and restaurants could reopen dining areas.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Gardam explained why P.E.I. is extending the time between COVID-19 vaccine doses, in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday. Watch it here.
Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald pressed the government for details in the legislature Thursday for its plan to support the Island's tourism industry during the upcoming season.
Dr. Heather Morrison says she is glad to have another weapon in her COVID-19 arsenal now that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been approved for use in people under 65.
Here are the current public health restrictions, and what parents and students need to know as P.E.I. public schools open up again.
A man in his 60s has contracted Prince Edward Island's latest case of COVID-19. He is a close contact of a previously announced case and had previously tested negative, but then developed symptoms and tested positive.
P.E.I. has 23 active cases, its most ever, out of 138 diagnosed since the pandemic first hit the Island nearly a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- The pandemic meant a tough year for P.E.I.'s Easter Seals Society, which raised only a third of what it usually does.
- During a debate to recognize the contributions of young people during the pandemic, Social Development Minister Brad Trivers found himself under attack for comments about people in precarious employment.
- A Green MLA wants to know if government will reinstate a moratorium on student loan repayments.
- The owner of a Charlottetown restaurant says he will pay a $5,000 fine for a Public Health Act infraction.
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new schedule for vaccinations on the Island.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
