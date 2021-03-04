COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 4
During a debate to recognize the contributions of young people during the pandemic, Social Development Minister Brad Trivers found himself under attack for comments about people in precarious employment.
P.E.I. will on Thursday move out of the red-level lockdown that was imposed in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that led to mass testing.
A Green MLA wants to know if government will reinstate a moratorium on student loan repayments in the province.
The owner of a Charlottetown restaurant says he intends to pay a $5,000 fine for an infraction of the Public Health Act.
Dr. Heather Morrison says she is glad to have another weapon in her COVID-19 arsenal now that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been approved for use in people under 65.
The chief of the Miscouche fire department says he welcomes news that firefighters will be among those next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I.
P.E.I. has 22 active cases, its most ever, out of 137 diagnosed since the pandemic first hit the Island nearly a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- Following the lead of British Columbia, P.E.I. is delaying a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who have already gotten one shot, in order to give more people their first vaccine shot earlier.
- Morrison announced a new schedule for vaccinations on the Island.
- A Green MLA wants to know if government is considering legislation for guaranteed paid sick leave as part of its COVID-19 response.
- A hardware store in Summerside has reopened for business, after a deep cleaning over the weekend.
- Islanders who have lost their incomes or had their hours reduced by 12 hours a week between Feb. 28 and March 14 because of new COVID-19 restrictions are eligible for $500 in help from the provincial government, a P.E.I. cabinet minister said Monday.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.