COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 4

During a debate to recognize the contributions of young people during the pandemic, Social Development Minister Brad Trivers found himself under attack for comments about people in precarious employment.

P.E.I. will on Thursday move out of the red-level lockdown that was imposed in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that led to mass testing.

Here are the current public health restrictions.

Here is what parents, students need to know as P.E.I. public schools open up again.

A Green MLA wants to know if government will reinstate a moratorium on student loan repayments in the province.

Firefighters in Miscouche are looking forward to getting the vaccine. (Miscouche Fire Department/Facebook)

The owner of a Charlottetown restaurant says he intends to pay a $5,000 fine for an infraction of the Public Health Act.

Dr. Heather Morrison says she is glad to have another weapon in her COVID-19 arsenal now that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been approved for use in people under 65.

The chief of the Miscouche fire department says he welcomes news that firefighters will be among those next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has 22 active cases, its most ever, out of 137 diagnosed since the pandemic first hit the Island nearly a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

