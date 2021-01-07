COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Jan. 7

P.E.I. is aiming to have just over 15,000 Islanders vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March.

P.E.I.'s chief of nursing says the province is on track to meet that goal and hopes 80 per cent of the population will opt to get the vaccine by the end of summer.

A vaccinology specialist at Dalhousie University is hopeful vaccine hesitancy won't be a problem in Atlantic Canada.

Truckers on P.E.I. are welcoming news they could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March.

The City of Charlottetown is keeping some holiday lights up longer than usual to bring some cheer to the pandemic winter. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

There were four new cases of COVID-19 announced on Prince Edward Island Wednesday.

P.E.I. has removed some of the pandemic restrictions it put into place in early December, including allowing spectators back at some sporting events.

The Island has now had 101 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eight remain active.

Also in the news

The City of Charlottetown is encouraging residents to keep holiday lights up during the pandemic winter.

P.E.I. MLAs are defending their travel outside the province and country.

If you're looking for winter sports equipment on P.E.I. you may already be too late, as Islanders have been rushing to retailers in search of skis, snowshoes, and winter hiking boots.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.