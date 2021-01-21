COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Jan. 28

COVID-19 vaccine side effects are leading to an increase in Health PEI workers calling in sick, and the vaccine rollout may be adjusted to mitigate that impact.

The final numbers are in, and they show what many observers already suspected — 2020 was the worst year on record for the Charlottetown Airport in the last 45 years.

The Charlottetown Islanders say they will play by the COVID-19 rules when their season resumes in Cape Breton on Friday.

The Charlottetown Driving Park is the only open harness racing track in Canada right now, and it was first to open in the spring, and that created a surge in revenues in 2020.

Passenger traffic was down more than 80 per cent at Charlottetown Airport. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The pandemic has slowed down the process of turning Hog Island, along P.E.I.'s North Shore, into a national park reserve.

Provincial qualifiers for the Scotties and the Brier are short on competitors, and Curl P.E.I. says it is because of the self-isolation requirements.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases Wednesday.

Nova Scotia had four new cases, with 12 active.

Also in the news

A trauma and orthopedic surgeon has been splitting his time between work in three New Brunswick hospitals and his home and family in P.E.I. And he's got dozens of COVID-19 test results to show for it.

UPEI's writer-in-residence will not actually be in residence this year.

A 24-year-old P.E.I. woman from the Summerside area has been fined for not following the province's COVID-19 self-isolation rules.

