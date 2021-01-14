COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Jan. 14

With the people they advocate for facing added risks from COVID-19, the P.E.I. Lung Association has started a new online virtual support group for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Nurses and pharmacists on P.E.I. are confident they can quickly deliver the COVID-19 vaccines when they are called upon.

After motoring through the pandemic in 2020, there are strong signs the P.E.I. construction industry is looking ahead to another good year.

The federal and P.E.I. governments are teaming up to fund more than $1 million in renovations for Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital,with some of the money coming from a federal COVID-19 resilience fund.

Two P.E.I. travel agents say they are working on hope when it comes to staying afloat during the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 103, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says it's preparing to expand a new online casino to allow play by residents of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, after quietly launching a site New Brunswickers could access in August.

More farmers are reaching out for mental-health support after a tough year marked by dry weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the province says.

Three Prince Edward Islanders will be on NHL rosters when the COVID-shortened, 56-game season opened Wednesday.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

