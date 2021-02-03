COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Feb. 4

Tourism businesses have to start planning now for the season ahead, hiring and developing marketing strategies, but once again the year is full of uncertainty.

Starting Thursday, the 5,500 or so people aged 80 or older on P.E.I. can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Heather Morrison shared her concerns about COVID-19 variants, though none have been detected so far on P.E.I.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a stressful year for the owner of Linda's Coffee Shop in downtown Charlottetown, but he says his financial worries are over following a $2-million Atlantic Lotto win.

After months of lockdown in the spring, and another interruption with December's circuit breaker, P.E.I. musicians are back to entertaining the residents of long-term care homes.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 112, with two active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are now 264 active cases in the province, including three cases of a coronavirus variant.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to 11.

Also in the news

With no opportunity for on-campus events this spring, UPEI is developing a new approach to job fairs for graduates.

The P.E.I. government has made the changes in law required to allow pharmacists to provide vaccinations that can protect Islanders against COVID-19.

Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.

Traditional storm days have changed on P.E.I. now that more people have the tools to work remotely.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

