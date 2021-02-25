COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Feb. 25

Some changes the pandemic has made to the economy are permanent, says Premier Dennis King, and the province will support businesses through those changes.

P.E.I. has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one public exposure site — at the Toys R Us store on Buchanan Drive in Charlottetown.

The University of Prince Edward Island announced it is planning a return to a "more normal" academic experience in the fall of 2021.

A report from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council shows potential vulnerabilities for P.E.I.'s economic recovery.

It will likely be another six to eight weeks before the Atlantic bubble reopens, Dr. Heather Morrison said in her regular weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Over the next four weeks, passengers arriving at Charlottetown Airport will be part of a rapid testing pilot project. (John Robertson/CBC)

There have been 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. since March 2020. Three remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and one new death. The province now has 345 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases, with the total of active cases at 21.

New Brunswick reported two new cases bring its number of active cases to 64.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is embarking on a four-week pilot project where it will use both rapid and regular tests for COVID-19 on people landing at Charlottetown Airport.

The Island is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.

A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday, vaccinating Prince Edward Islanders aged 80 or older who live in their own homes and had made appointments in the last few weeks. Three other clinics will open in Montague, Summerside and O'Leary in the days to come.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

