COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Feb. 11

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received some good news for a change Wednesday with the announcement that Flair Airlines would begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

Charlottetown is moving to extend a program that allows for more restaurant patios downtown, so there is more seating when indoor dining is limited by pandemic restrictions.

Charlottetown is making plans to allow more patio space in the downtown again this summer. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 32 presumptive positive cases. The vast majority of the people who tested positive were under age 20, health officials said.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 175.

Also in the news

Islanders thinking about a March break holiday should be thinking about things to do on P.E.I., says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Some seasonal residents who have been weathering the pandemic on P.E.I. are surprised to learn they will not be able to get a vaccine on the Island.

Plans are in the works for an online vaccine appointment request system starting next week.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.