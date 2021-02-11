Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Feb. 11

As the pandemic highlights barriers faced by women, Ottawa delivers funding for P.E.I. groups that represent them. And, good news for the Charlottetown Airport.

Charlottetown Airport sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' with new airline on board

CBC News ·
Skiers in line for the lift at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park are reminded about physical distancing. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada)

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received some good news for a change Wednesday with the announcement that Flair Airlines would begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

Charlottetown is moving to extend a program that allows for more restaurant patios downtown, so there is more seating when indoor dining is limited by pandemic restrictions.

Charlottetown is making plans to allow more patio space in the downtown again this summer. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 32 presumptive positive cases. The vast majority of the people who tested positive were under age 20, health officials said. 

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 175.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now