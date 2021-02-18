COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Feb. 18

P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner told a government committee Wednesday some Islanders are concerned about the amount of information being collected by businesses and government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what's being done with it.

Staff and residents of group homes and shelters on P.E.I. say they are relieved to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ash Wednesday was a do-it-yourself affair at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown, thanks to COVID-19.

The Seniors College of P.E.I. has decided to cancel its spring term of classes due to ongoing public health restrictions.

A P.E.I. man who planned to travel to Spain for a mental-health fundraiser last spring is continuing his fundraising walk on the Island due to travel restrictions.

Instead of the tradition of an officiant marking with ash on church-goers' foreheads, people attending an Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown were given a container of ashes to take home, due to COVID-19. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Rotational workers are beginning to receive calls to get COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I., Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her regular briefing on Tuesday.

The province has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Wednesday Newfoundland and Labrador reported 44 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 338 active cases.

New Brunswick reported three new cases, and now has 118 active cases.

Nova Scotia also reported three new cases, bringing the active known cases to 14.

Also in the news

A public meeting will be held on Feb. 24 to discuss the possibility of a West Royalty active transportation trail that would involve the Upton Farmlands. Due to public health restrictions, there will be a limit on the number of people allowed in to the meeting at the Benevolent Irish Society, but it will be streamed online so more people can take part.

With most people not travelling any time soon due to COVID-19, Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. is expecting hybrid conferences to be the way of the future.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

