COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Jan. 31

The Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey League are playing their first games since Nov. 21 this weekend after submitting a plan to play away from P.E.I. that was approved by the province's Chief Public Health Office.

The Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were also playing in Nova Scotia this weekend, and will work-isolate when they return to P.E.I. Sunday.

COVID-19 has presented new challenges for senior high school students making plans about what to do after Grade 12, says a P.E.I. guidance counsellor.

Islanders have been sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.

Many shared their tips about how they are making their homes cosy this winter.

A new video game service is being launched by the UPEI Student Union to give students a safe activity during the pandemic.

Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, P.E.I., has announced a "new vision" that better reflects current society.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 111, with six active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Saturday and another death — a person between the age of 80-89 — bringing the province's COVID-related death toll to 18. There are 283 active cases in N.B.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases, bringing the province's known active total to 11.

Also in the news

Six-year-old entrepreneur Clem Campbell of Brudenell, P.E.I., is making and selling bright yellow smiley-face pins to cheer up people who are "grumpy" about the pandemic, he said. A New Brunswick maker has crocheted a likeness of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture hopes for smoother 2021 now that members are familiar with COVID protocols.

