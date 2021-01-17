Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Jan. 17

The Atlantic provinces ought to act together in a much more co-ordinated way, writes Edward Riche

Brookvale ski hill opens, and new father Adam McQuaid announces his retirement from the NHL

CBC News ·
The Atlantic bubble allowed residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel freely across borders between last July and November. It was suspended when COVID-19 infection rates rose again. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Atlantic bubble was not only a good idea, but a blueprint for dramatic change, a novelist writes in an opinion article for CBC.

Adam McQuaid of Cornwall, P.E.I., has announced his retirement from the NHL and hopes to visit the Island with his wife and newborn son when it's safe to travel.

More people have been spending time at home during the pandemic and some shared pictures of their home-renovation projects with CBC.

How's this for a pandemic project? A dairy farmer on P.E.I. has turned his manure pit into a skating rink.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., has opened after delays due to a lack of snow. COVID-19 health measures will be in place for skiers, such as mandatory face coverings and physical distancing at the lifts.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 104, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 spread across six regions of the province on Saturday. It now has has 267 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases, with 30 active.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

