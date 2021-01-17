COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Jan. 17

The Atlantic bubble was not only a good idea, but a blueprint for dramatic change, a novelist writes in an opinion article for CBC.

Adam McQuaid of Cornwall, P.E.I., has announced his retirement from the NHL and hopes to visit the Island with his wife and newborn son when it's safe to travel.

More people have been spending time at home during the pandemic and some shared pictures of their home-renovation projects with CBC.

How's this for a pandemic project? A dairy farmer on P.E.I. has turned his manure pit into a skating rink.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., has opened after delays due to a lack of snow. COVID-19 health measures will be in place for skiers, such as mandatory face coverings and physical distancing at the lifts.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 104, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 spread across six regions of the province on Saturday. It now has has 267 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases, with 30 active.

Barbara Brookins, the new head of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, says there is an ongoing concern over a shortage of nurses on the Island.

The pandemic has cut into volunteer numbers, and the Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. is looking for volunteers to help out both on the Island and across the country.

A special facility to treat those in psychiatric emergencies in that opened in Charlottetown during the pandemic won't be reopening, despite earlier assurances from the health minister that the closure was temporary.

The pandemic is having a big impact on fundraising efforts for the 2023 Canada Games in P.E.I.

