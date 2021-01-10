COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Jan. 10

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is holding steady at 102, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

However, cases continue to rise in neighbouring provinces. New Brunswick announced 30 new cases Saturday, and public health officials are asking all students and staff at two Woodstock schools to self-isolate following positive test results. It was New Brunswick's second-highest total for a single day, and brought the total number of active cases to 171.

Nova Scotia has tightened its border restrictions with New Brunswick following the Saturday's outbreak. Everyone coming into the province from New Brunswick will have to self-isolate for 14 days — with a few exceptions. People who travel to Nova Scotia from P.E.I. are not required to self-isolate provided they do not stop in New Brunswick.

Travel restrictions have been in place on P.E.I., New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador since the Atlantic bubble burst in November .

Nova Scotia reported three new cases Saturday, including a second case at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish. There are 31 known active cases in the province

Across Canada, there have been 652,473 positive cases since the pandemic began in March. More than 16,800 have died. There are 83,252 active cases.

P.E.I. has begun to administer the first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The Chief Public Health Office says its goal is to have 80 per cent of Island residents vaccinated by the end of the summer.

P.E.I.'s pharmacists say they've been in talks with the Chief Public Health Office and may be distributing and administering vaccines come spring.

