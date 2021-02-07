COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Feb. 7

There were no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. on Saturday.

The latest case announced on P.E.I. was on Friday, but the Island's official count stays at 113 because the man is a resident of another province.

A news release about the case issued Friday also says taxi drivers who picked up passengers from the Charlottetown Airport the night of Feb. 1 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

A Summerside native and his British fiancée are trying to move to the Island from the U.K., but say they can't afford the new $2,000 fee to quarantine at a hotel, and have decided to crowdfund for help.

We asked Islanders how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their romantic relationships.

The use of face masks has meant that some people on P.E.I. are spending more time and money on how their eyes and eyebrows look.

The unemployment rate on Prince Edward Island took a dive in January as fewer people sought work, according to Statistics Canada. Another factor was increased activity after COVID-19 circuit-breaker measures imposed in December were relaxed.

Emma-Jane Windras, left, and Dustin Ford, are trying to get back to P.E.I. from the U.K., but have been struggling with the costs. (Submitted by Dustin Ford)

Thursday was the first day the 5,500 or so Islanders aged 80 and older could start making appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and so many called in that the government issued a plea for patience. The government asked people to call back if the line was busy. As of midday Friday, 707 people had been booked for appointments.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with three active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 12 news cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two deaths. There are now 221 active cases in the province.

No new cases were reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to seven.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Saturday. There are now 17 active cases in that province.

Some Islanders changed their wedding plans because of the pandemic. Loreena and Mason MacRae of Charlottetown got hitched in a courthouse ceremony. (Valerie Arsenault)

Also in the news

Tourism PEI is working on its marketing plan for 2021, but it doesn't know who is going to be allowed to come.

P.E.I.'s Tourism Industry Association says it is disappointed but not surprised by the continued ban on cruise ships until February 2022, but says businesses affected will need continued government support.

For the first time since last March, Culinary Institute of Canada's dining room in Charlottetown is again open to the public.

Summerside's Boys and Girls Club is changing its anti-bullying campaign, selling face masks instead of pink shirts.

The pandemic has meant a stressful year for the owner of Linda's Coffee Shop in downtown Charlottetown, but he says his financial worries are over following a $2-million Atlantic Lotto win.

The student union at UPEI is calling on the province to bring back its moratorium on student loan payments, as financial implications of the pandemic drag on.

