COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, February 14

P.E.I. confirmed its first case of the B117 coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. at an unscheduled news conference Saturday.

The variant was detected in a case announced Feb. 4 and came up on routine testing. P.E.I. sends all positive samples to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for genetic sequencing.

The individual has been in self-isolation since arriving to the province Feb. 1.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there is no reason to believe the variant strain, which is much more contagious than the original dominant strain, is circulating in the province.

P.E.I. has announced no new COVID-19 cases this weekend.

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival, which is underway.

Islanders will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccinations online as early as next week, Morrison said in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday.

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador has gone into lockdown due to an outbreak of the B117 variant. The province reported 26 cases Saturday.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases Saturday and has 160 active cases, while Nova Scotia reported two new cases Saturday and has 10 active cases.

Also in the news

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received good news Wednesday: Flair Airlines will begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

