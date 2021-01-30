COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 30

Prince Edward Islanders have been drinking, sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.

Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, P.E.I., has announced a "new vision" that better reflects current society.

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture hopes for smoother 2021 now that members are familiar with COVID protocols.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 111, with six active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases on Friday and another death, bringing the province's COVID-related death toll to 17. There are 313 active cases in N.B.

Nova Scotia had one new case, with nine active.

The P.E.I. government is putting an end to grants it was providing to private long-term care and community care homes to cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Six-year-old entrepreneur Clem Campbell of Brudenell, P.E.I., is making and selling bright yellow smiley-face pins to cheer up people who are "grumpy" about the pandemic, he said. A New Brunswick maker has crocheted a likeness of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Residents of the Garden Home long-term care facility in Charlottetown received their second doses of vaccine to fight COVID-19, and Thursday celebrated being able to loosen restrictions.

Numbers have been flying this week as a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives said P.E.I. was not using all the federal money it had been allocated for COVID-19 measures. However, the report's author acknowledged Thursday that the P.E.I. government was intending to spend most of a $65-million contingency fund — though few details of how it was being spent have been released to date.

