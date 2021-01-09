COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 9

A group of artists is creating a small sketch or painting every day in January, working from real life or outdoors.

A 23-year-old P.E.I. has received a grant from the National Geographic Society to help educators design instructional resources "that help educators effectively teach in in-person, remote, or hybrid learning environments during this pandemic."

Dr. Michael Gardam, an infection control and disease specialist and senior medical adviser at Health PEI, said Prince Edward Island has done very well with its vaccine rollout so far.

The Moderna vaccine rollout began Friday with 86-year-old Doreen Wooder receiving the shot at Summerside's Wedgewood Manor. She credited Dr. Heather Morrison doing "such a great job of protecting Islanders and giving sound advice" as being the reason she and her husband decided they'd get the vaccine.

Despite the requests of some seasonal residents to be vaccinated on P.E.I., Morrison says the province only expects to have enough vaccine to cover the Island's year-round inhabitants.

Meanwhile, P.E.I.'s pharmacists say they've been in talks with Morrison's office and may be distributing and administering vaccines come spring.

The Island has now had 102 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eight remain active.

Statistics Canada also released its Labour Force Survey for December this morning and the provincial economy dropped 900 jobs during circuit breaker measures.

The pandemic is making planning harder, but organizers are moving ahead to mark the 250th anniversary of the arrival of Scottish settlers on P.E.I. in 2022.

After taking a hard hit in the spring, with hundreds more businesses than usual shutting down, P.E.I. saw a strong recovery in the summer months.

P.E.I. announced one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. The woman in her 20s arrived in the province by vehicle from outside the Atlantic region and has been self-isolating.

