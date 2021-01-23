COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 23

Larger organized gatherings and later hours for bars and restaurants are now allowed as P.E.I. eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions effective Saturday.

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, which the Chief Public Health Office credits to "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

With cough and cold season all but non-existent this year because of COVID-19 health measures, Honibe lozenge-maker Island Abbey Foods has laid off 30 staff.

Despite those layoffs, it's been a banner year for P.E.I.'s biosciences sector, with more than 200 new jobs in 2020, and seven Island bioscience companies planning major expansions this year.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced 30 new cases on Friday. There are now 331 active cases in the province. Nova Scotia reported four new cases, with 22 now active, and said two previous cases were found to be variants of the coronavirus.

There's been a reorganization in the top ranks at Health PEI, after lessons learned about improved workflow during COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Gardam is now Health P.E.I.'s new chief operating officer, and said he wants to find out why P.E.I. continues to struggle with a shortage of family physicians and nurses.

The Charlottetown Islanders' games this weekend against the Cape Breton Eagles have been cancelled due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Islanders haven't played since the Atlantic bubble was suspended in November, and it's uncertain when they'll play again.

The government is opening work and study hubs across P.E.I. to provide workspaces and reliable internet access to people who need it, amid changes to the way people are working during the pandemic.

