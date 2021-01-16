COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 16

More people have been spending time at home during the pandemic and some shared pictures of their home-renovation products with CBC.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., has opened after delays due to a lack of snow. COVID-19 health measures will be in place for skiers, such as mandatory face coverings and physical distancing at the lifts.

A special facility to treat those in psychiatric emergencies in that opened in Charlottetown during the pandemic won't be reopening, despite earlier assurances from the health minister that the closure was temporary.

The pandemic is having a big impact on fundraising efforts for the 2023 Canada Games in P.E.I.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 104, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Barbara Brookins, the new head of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, says there is an ongoing concern over a shortage of nurses on the Island.

The pandemic has cut into volunteer numbers, and the Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. is looking for volunteers to help out both on the Island and across the country.

P.E.I. will not look at an Atlantic bubble again for at least two weeks.

Allowing Islanders access to government-sanctioned high-limit online betting, especially during a pandemic, is a bad idea, says Liberal Finance critic Heath MacDonald. He's referring to a new online casino planned for P.E.I. by Atlantic Lotto.

