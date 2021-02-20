COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Feb. 20
Gas prices continue to rise, even though non-essential travel off the Island is not permitted due to COVID-19
Gas prices rose again on P.E.I. Friday, up three cents a litre. This is the fourth week in a row Islanders have seen an increase, even though non-essential travel off the Island is not permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A man who is experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown says he doesn't know where he and others can go to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, even though people living in shelters have been identified as a priority group.
P.E.I. public health officials are asking everyone on a Feb. 16 flight from Montreal to Charlottetown to report to a testing clinic, after a new COVID-19 diagnosis.
Dr. Heather Morrison says work is underway on a proof-of-vaccination card or record, showing the dates of a person's vaccination and the locations where they got both shots.
Island tourism operators will soon have access to free training programs aimed at helping them adapt their businesses during a pandemic.
P.E.I. has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 60 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 417 active cases.
New Brunswick reported six new cases and now has 105 active cases.
Nova Scotia reported two new cases, with the total of active cases at 15. On Saturday, six people were fined $1,000 each, following two social gatherings in Halifax
Also in the news
- A Summerside pottery business has come up with its own way to honour and celebrate health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: a locally designed mug featuring angel wings.
- Chief administrative officers for municipalities across P.E.I. now have access to a series of free virtual training sessions to help them in their jobs.
- P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner told a government committee Wednesday some Islanders are concerned about the amount of information being collected by businesses and government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what's being done with it.
- Staff and residents of group homes and shelters on P.E.I. say they are relieved to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Rotational workers are beginning to receive calls to get COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I., Dr. Morrison said in her regular briefing on Tuesday.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.