COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Feb. 20

Gas prices rose again on P.E.I. Friday, up three cents a litre. This is the fourth week in a row Islanders have seen an increase, even though non-essential travel off the Island is not permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A man who is experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown says he doesn't know where he and others can go to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, even though people living in shelters have been identified as a priority group.

P.E.I. public health officials are asking everyone on a Feb. 16 flight from Montreal to Charlottetown to report to a testing clinic, after a new COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Heather Morrison says work is underway on a proof-of-vaccination card or record, showing the dates of a person's vaccination and the locations where they got both shots.

Island tourism operators will soon have access to free training programs aimed at helping them adapt their businesses during a pandemic.

P.E.I. has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 60 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 417 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six new cases and now has 105 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases, with the total of active cases at 15. On Saturday, six people were fined $1,000 each, following two social gatherings in Halifax

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

